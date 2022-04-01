Bitcoin Gained 0.91% to $46175.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $415.62 today or 0.91% to $46175.42

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 0.32% year-to-date

--Down 31.9% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 21.28% from 52 weeks ago (April 2, 2021), when it traded at $58654.57

--Down 31.90% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 54.62% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 46695.73

--Up 2.05% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1729ET