Bitcoin Gained 0.92% to $16820.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $153.74 today or 0.92% to $16820.38

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 26, 2022, when it traded at $16820.70

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 75.19% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 61.47% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 5, 2022), when it traded at $43657.95

--Down 64.92% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.81% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16979.98; highest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $17022.54

--Up 1.88% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1730ET