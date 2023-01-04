Bitcoin Gained 0.92% to $16820.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $153.74 today or 0.92% to $16820.38
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 26, 2022, when it traded at $16820.70
--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%
--Up three of the past four days
--Down 75.19% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 61.47% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 5, 2022), when it traded at $43657.95
--Down 64.92% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 7.81% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 16979.98; highest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $17022.54
--Up 1.88% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-23 1730ET