Bitcoin Gained 0.94% to $20187.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $188.30 today or 0.94% to $20187.71


--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 15.19% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 56.42% year-to-date

--Down 70.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.52% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2021), when it traded at $48669.53

--Down 70.23% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.88% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20379.17

--Up 1.90% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.19% 19691.2 End-of-day quote.-53.15%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.42% 19554.1 End-of-day quote.-59.04%
HOT NEWS