Bitcoin Gained 0.94% to $20187.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $188.30 today or 0.94% to $20187.71

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 15.19% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 56.42% year-to-date

--Down 70.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.52% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2021), when it traded at $48669.53

--Up 13.88% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20379.17

--Up 1.90% at today's intraday high

