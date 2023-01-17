Bitcoin Gained 0.95% to $21329.52 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $200.99 today or 0.95% to $21329.52

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 5, 2022, when it traded at $21367.29

--Up 16 of the past 17 days

--Up 14 consecutive days, up 27.98% over this period

--Longest winning streak since March 3, 2017 when it rose for 16 straight trading days

--Best 14 day stretch since the 14 days ending Oct. 15, 2021, when it rose 29.9%

--Up 28.88% month-to-date

--Up 28.88% year-to-date

--Down 68.54% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.70% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it traded at $42400.53

--Down 55.51% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.71% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21426.66; highest intraday level since Nov. 5, 2022, when it hit $21486.48

--Up 1.41% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1731ET