Bitcoin Gained 0.96% to $49016.05 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $464.39 today or 0.96% to $49016.05

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $51930.13

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.02% over this period

--Up 69.22% year-to-date

--Down 22.66% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 356.34% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2020), when it traded at $10741.10

--Down 22.66% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 364.31% from its 52-week low of $10556.74 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 49491.47; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $52918.40

--Up 1.94% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1729ET