Bitcoin Gained 0.96% to $49016.05 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $464.39 today or 0.96% to $49016.05
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $51930.13
--Up four of the past five days
--Up two consecutive days, up 2.02% over this period
--Up 69.22% year-to-date
--Down 22.66% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 356.34% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2020), when it traded at $10741.10
--Down 22.66% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 364.31% from its 52-week low of $10556.74 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 49491.47; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $52918.40
--Up 1.94% at today's intraday high
10-04-21 1729ET