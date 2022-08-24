Bitcoin Gained 0.97% to $21697.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $208.76 today or 0.97% to $21697.34

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.8% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 11, 2022, when it rose 4.61%

--Down 8.85% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 53.16% year-to-date

--Down 68% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 55.49% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2021), when it traded at $48747.71

--Down 68.00% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.40% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21879.42

--Up 1.82% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

