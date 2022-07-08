Bitcoin Gained 1.05% to $21834.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $226.12 today or 1.05% to $21834.30

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 14, 2022 when it traded at $21991.89

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.06% over this period

--Up 16.57% month-to-date

--Down 52.86% year-to-date

--Down 67.8% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 9, 2021), when it traded at $33507.57

--Down 67.80% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 23.17% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 22336.12; highest intraday level since June 16, 2022 when it hit $22899.37

--Up 3.37% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

