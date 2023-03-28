Bitcoin is up $288.39 today or 1.07% to $27329.29

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 18.01% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 38.68%

--Up 65.14% year-to-date

--Down 59.69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.35% from 52 weeks ago (March 29, 2022), when it traded at $47405.72

--Down 42.35% from its 52-week high of $47405.72 on March 29, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.16% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 27492.15

--Up 1.67% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1730ET