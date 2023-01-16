Bitcoin Gained 1.11% to $21128.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $230.92 today or 1.11% to $21128.53

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 6, 2022, when it traded at $21131.88

--Up of the past 16 days

--Up 13 consecutive days, up 26.77% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 11, 2017 when it rose for 13 straight trading days

--Best 13 day stretch since the 13 days ending Oct. 15, 2021, when it rose 30.08%

--Up 27.67% month-to-date

--Up 27.67% year-to-date

--Down 68.84% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.38% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2022), when it traded at $41740.57

--Down 55.93% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.42% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21413.45; highest intraday level since Nov. 5, 2022, when it hit $21486.48

--Up 2.47% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1738ET