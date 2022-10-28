Bitcoin Gained 1.13% to $20649.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $230.83 today or 1.13% to $20649.11

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 6.33% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 27.08%

--Down 55.42% year-to-date

--Down 69.55% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.92% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it traded at $62420.17

--Down 69.55% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.49% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20738.19

--Up 1.57% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1730ET