Bitcoin Gained 1.13% to $29762.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $333.57 today or 1.13% to $29762.09
--Up four of the past five days
--Up two consecutive days, up 1.62% over this period
--Down 22.36% month-to-date
--Down 35.75% year-to-date
--Down 56.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 23.16% from 52 weeks ago (May 26, 2021), when it traded at $38731.20
--Down 56.10% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 30175.24
--Up 2.54% at today's intraday high
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-25-22 1732ET