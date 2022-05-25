Bitcoin Gained 1.13% to $29762.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $333.57 today or 1.13% to $29762.09

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.62% over this period

--Down 22.36% month-to-date

--Down 35.75% year-to-date

--Down 56.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 23.16% from 52 weeks ago (May 26, 2021), when it traded at $38731.20

--Down 56.10% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30175.24

--Up 2.54% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1732ET