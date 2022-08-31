Log in
Bitcoin Gained 1.16% to $20206.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $231.52 today or 1.16% to $20206.94


--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 23, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 15.11% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 56.38% year-to-date

--Down 70.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.15% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 1, 2021), when it traded at $48279.42

--Down 70.20% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.99% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20476.18

--Up 2.51% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 21, 2022, when it was up as much as 4.16%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.62% 19754.5 End-of-day quote.-53.00%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.36% 19813.5 End-of-day quote.-58.49%
