Bitcoin Gained 1.17% to $43328.66 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $502.37 today or 1.17% to $43328.66

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 6.46% month-to-date

--Down 6.46% year-to-date

--Down 36.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.29% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it traded at $36323.62

--Down 36.10% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 45.09% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 43411.32

--Up 1.37% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET