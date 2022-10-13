Bitcoin Gained 1.22% to $19382.29 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $234.36 today or 1.22% to $19382.29

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it gained 3.88%

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.88% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 5, 2022, when it rose 2.21%

--Down 0.19% month-to-date

--Down 58.16% year-to-date

--Down 71.41% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.29% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it traded at $57490.86

--Down 71.41% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.34% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19501.03

--Up 1.84% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

