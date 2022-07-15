Bitcoin Gained 1.28% to $20924.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $264.88 today or 1.28% to $20924.80

--Up three consecutive days, up 7.67% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending July 7, 2022 when it rose 10.63%

--Up 11.71% month-to-date

--Down 54.83% year-to-date

--Down 69.14% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.30% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it traded at $31849.53

--Down 69.14% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.04% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21180.69

--Up 2.52% at today's intraday high

