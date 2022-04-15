Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Bitcoin Gained 1.28% to $40408.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/15/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $512.42 today or 1.28% to $40408.68


--Up two of the past three days

--Down 11.69% month-to-date

--Down 12.77% year-to-date

--Down 40.4% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.78% from 52 weeks ago (April 16, 2021), when it traded at $61961.96

--Down 40.40% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.31% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 40727.02

--Up 2.08% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS