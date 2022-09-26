Bitcoin Gained 1.31% to $19134.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $247.39 today or 1.31% to $19134.97

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 5.3% month-to-date

--Down 58.69% year-to-date

--Down 71.78% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 55.18% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it traded at $42695.70

--Down 71.78% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19287.60

--Up 2.12% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1734ET