Bitcoin is up $379.48 today or 1.33% to $28891.14

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 74.58% year-to-date

--Down 57.39% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 20.70% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2022), when it traded at $36431.57

--Down 20.70% from its 52-week high of $36431.57 on May 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 85.17% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 29369.03

--Up 3.01% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1731ET