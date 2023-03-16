Bitcoin is up $330.94 today or 1.36% to $24701.45

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 20, 2023, when it traded at $24761.92

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 6.66% month-to-date

--Up 49.26% year-to-date

--Down 63.57% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.33% from 52 weeks ago (March 17, 2022), when it traded at $40717.08

--Down 48.48% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.32% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 25187.34

--Up 3.35% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1730ET