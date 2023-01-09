Bitcoin Gained 1.40% to $17189.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $236.72 today or 1.40% to $17189.61

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it traded at $17384.14

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up eight of the past nine days

--Up six consecutive days, up 3.14% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 25, 2021, when it rose for 6 straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending Dec. 14, 2022, when it rose 3.72%

--Up 3.87% month-to-date

--Up 3.87% year-to-date

--Down 74.65% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.78% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 10, 2022), when it traded at $41705.01

--Down 64.15% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.17% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17398.62; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $17524.27

--Up 2.63% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was up as much as 2.65%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

