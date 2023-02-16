Bitcoin Gained 1.44% to $24520.47 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $347.70 today or 1.44% to $24520.47

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $27383.48

--Up three consecutive days, up 13.41% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 14, 2023, when it rose 18.98%

--Up 6.84% month-to-date

--Up 48.17% year-to-date

--Down 63.84% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.76% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it traded at $40707.99

--Down 48.86% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 57.16% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 25192.50; highest intraday level since Aug. 15, 2022, when it hit $25198.71

--Up 4.22% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1729ET