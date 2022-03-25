Bitcoin Gained 1.48% to $44564.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $650.19 today or 1.48% to $44564.38

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 4, 2022, when it traded at $46298.06

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.23% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 16, 2022 when it rose 6.49%

--Up 7% month-to-date

--Down 3.79% year-to-date

--Down 34.27% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 17.49% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2021), when it traded at $54014.05

--Down 34.27% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 49.22% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 45097.23; highest intraday level since March 2, 2022 when it hit $45309.40

--Up 2.69% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1730ET