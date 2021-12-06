Bitcoin Gained 1.49% to $50007.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $731.86 today or 1.49% to $50007.25

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.59% over this period

--Up 72.64% year-to-date

--Down 26.25% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 161.99% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it traded at $19087.50

--Down 26.25% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 176.19% from its 52-week low of $18105.91 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 50425.54

--Up 2.33% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1734ET