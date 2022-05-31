Log in
Bitcoin Gained 1.55% to $31757.14 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $485.64 today or 1.55% to $31757.14


--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 8, 2022 when it traded at $34603.57

--Up four consecutive days, up 10.5% over this period

--Longest winning streak since March 28, 2022 when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 3, 2022 when it rose 12.46%

--Down 17.15% month-to-date

--Down 31.44% year-to-date

--Down 53.16% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 12.59% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2021), when it traded at $36329.81

--Down 53.16% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 32323.63; highest intraday level since May 10, 2022 when it hit $32624.04

--Up 3.36% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1740ET

