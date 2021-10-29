Bitcoin Gained 1.55% to $62420.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $954.94 today or 1.55% to $62420.17

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.87% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose 7.37%

--Up 43.72% month-to-date

--Up 115.49% year-to-date

--Down 5.38% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 357.51% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 30, 2020), when it traded at $13643.60

--Down 5.38% from its 52-week high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 358.24% from its 52-week low of $13621.63 on Nov. 2, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 62942.65

--Up 2.40% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1733ET