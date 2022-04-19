Log in
Bitcoin Gained 1.56% to $41299.89 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $634.80 today or 1.56% to $41299.89


--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 10, 2022 when it traded at $43153.89

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.49% over this period

--Down 9.75% month-to-date

--Down 10.84% year-to-date

--Down 39.09% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 27.36% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2021), when it traded at $56852.27

--Down 39.09% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.29% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 41749.78; highest intraday level since April 11, 2022 when it hit $43242.41

--Up 2.67% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1730ET

