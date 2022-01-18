Bitcoin Gained 1.58% to $42400.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $659.96 today or 1.58% to $42400.53

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 8.47% month-to-date

--Down 8.47% year-to-date

--Down 37.46% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.19% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2021), when it traded at $36493.92

--Down 37.46% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 41.98% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 42475.73

--Up 1.76% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1736ET