  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 1.61% to $16454.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Bitcoin is up $260.85 today or 1.61% to $16454.08


--Up three of the past four days

--Down 19.37% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 64.48% year-to-date

--Down 75.73% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.21% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2021), when it traded at $57144.06

--Down 71.21% from its 52-week high of $57144.06 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.46% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16528.13

--Up 2.07% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.07% 15667.6 End-of-day quote.-62.73%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.30% 16207 End-of-day quote.-66.05%
