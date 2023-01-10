Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Gained 1.66% to $17474.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $285.08 today or 1.66% to $17474.70


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it traded at $17817.74

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up nine of the past 10 days

--Up seven consecutive days, up 4.85% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 28, 2021 when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Dec. 14, 2022, when it rose 5.85%

--Up 5.59% month-to-date

--Up 5.59% year-to-date

--Down 74.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.06% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2022), when it traded at $42686.11

--Down 63.55% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.00% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17488.66; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $17524.27

--Up 1.74% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.27% 16010.3 End-of-day quote.3.30%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.37% 17179 End-of-day quote.3.40%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pStocks rise as Powell remarks avoid rate policy
RE
05:54pAustralian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says
RE
05:49pWashington police defend not arresting man who fatally shot teen
RE
05:49pAiming to cut emissions, New York to collect over $1 billion with big polluter permits
RE
05:46pMOF strives to extend duration of bond holdings by curbing short-term JGBs
RE
05:46pMof financial bureau chief saito: considering possibility of gx…
RE
05:44pNew York to collect over $1 bln with big polluter permits
RE
05:40pMof financial bureau chief saito: jgb holdings by overseas inves…
RE
05:38pMof financial bureau chief saito: we're stepping up efforts to i…
RE
05:36pMof financial bureau chief saito: striving to extend duration of…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate..
2U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
3Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, NetApp...
4BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
5CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update

HOT NEWS