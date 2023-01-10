Bitcoin Gained 1.66% to $17474.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $285.08 today or 1.66% to $17474.70

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it traded at $17817.74

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 1.81%

--Up nine of the past 10 days

--Up seven consecutive days, up 4.85% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 28, 2021 when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Dec. 14, 2022, when it rose 5.85%

--Up 5.59% month-to-date

--Up 5.59% year-to-date

--Down 74.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.06% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2022), when it traded at $42686.11

--Down 63.55% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.00% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17488.66; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $17524.27

--Up 1.74% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1730ET