Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 1.74% to $19247.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $329.01 today or 1.74% to $19247.09


--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 12, 2022, when it gained 3.48%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 4.75% month-to-date

--Down 58.45% year-to-date

--Down 71.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.92% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2021), when it traded at $44678.68

--Down 71.61% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19470.03

--Up 2.92% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.71% 18802.3 End-of-day quote.-55.27%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.86% 18528.3 End-of-day quote.-61.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pFedex expects the weak trends seen in late q1 will persist acros…
RE
05:52pFedex plans to reduce fy2023 capital spending to $6.3 billion fr…
RE
05:46pIDB directors vote unanimously to recommend removal of Claver-Carone -source
RE
05:44pAmal Clooney urges nations not to become 'numb' to war crimes
RE
05:42pFactbox-Britain sets out tax cuts and other measures to boost growth
RE
05:42pWheat reaches 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy eases
RE
05:38pNew UK finance minister Kwarteng seeks end to "cycle of stagnation"
RE
05:37pFedex ceo says largest cost savings will come from cutting fedex…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.12% to 102.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.01% to $0.9838 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
2EQUASENS: H1 2022 Results
3UBS to eliminate account balance fees from Oct 1 after SNB hike
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetL..
5Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

HOT NEWS