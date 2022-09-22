Bitcoin Gained 1.74% to $19247.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $329.01 today or 1.74% to $19247.09

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 12, 2022, when it gained 3.48%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 4.75% month-to-date

--Down 58.45% year-to-date

--Down 71.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.92% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2021), when it traded at $44678.68

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19470.03

--Up 2.92% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

09-22-22 1729ET