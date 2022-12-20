Bitcoin Gained 1.81% to $16883.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $299.81 today or 1.81% to $16883.20

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 1.28% month-to-date

--Down 63.55% year-to-date

--Down 75.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.59% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 21, 2021), when it traded at $49059.32

--Down 66.90% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.21% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17022.54

--Up 2.65% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1733ET