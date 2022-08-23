Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 1.81% to $21488.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $381.34 today or 1.81% to $21488.58


--Up two of the past three days

--Down 9.73% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 53.61% year-to-date

--Down 68.31% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 55.57% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it traded at $48364.25

--Down 68.31% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.22% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21597.09

--Up 2.32% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.36% 21535.4 End-of-day quote.-48.76%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.50% 21407.5 End-of-day quote.-55.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pUkraine girds for more violence on Independence Day, war's six month mark
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $0.9971 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.57% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.56% to 136.75 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSoccer-Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 1.17% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 4.51% to $1649.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 1.81% to $21488.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pMacy's, Nordstrom cut profit views as excess inventory prompts discounts
RE
05:27pBaseball-Los Angeles Angels owner to explore selling team
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little dat..
2Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
3India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says
4Interim Report for the Period April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022
5Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto N..

HOT NEWS