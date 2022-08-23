Bitcoin Gained 1.81% to $21488.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $381.34 today or 1.81% to $21488.58

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 9.73% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 53.61% year-to-date

--Down 68.31% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 55.57% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it traded at $48364.25

--Down 68.31% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.22% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21597.09

--Up 2.32% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

