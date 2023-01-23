Bitcoin Gained 1.82% to $22988.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $410.24 today or 1.82% to $22988.94

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 38.91% month-to-date

--Up 38.91% year-to-date

--Down 66.09% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.62% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 24, 2022), when it traded at $36851.15

--Down 52.05% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 47.34% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23137.08

--Up 2.47% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1730ET