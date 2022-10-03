Bitcoin Gained 1.86% to $19589.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $358.47 today or 1.86% to $19589.94

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $19720.55

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 57.71% year-to-date

--Down 71.11% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it traded at $49016.05

--Down 71.11% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.51% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19630.26

--Up 2.07% at today's intraday high

