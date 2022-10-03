Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 1.86% to $19589.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $358.47 today or 1.86% to $19589.94


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $19720.55

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 57.71% year-to-date

--Down 71.11% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it traded at $49016.05

--Down 71.11% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.51% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19630.26

--Up 2.07% at today's intraday high

--


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.28% 19461.1 End-of-day quote.-53.70%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.12% 19097.6 End-of-day quote.-59.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 103.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.23% to $0.9825 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 1.38% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.11% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pExclusive-Elliott Management's utilities lead Rosenbaum leaves firm -sources
RE
05:33pRocket builder Firefly nails crucial milestone with first mission success
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.55% to $1323.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 1.86% to $19589.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pWheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5TESLA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS