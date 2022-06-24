Bitcoin Gained 1.88% to $21193.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $391.93 today or 1.88% to $21193.70

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 15, 2022 when it traded at $21685.02

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.51% over this period

--Down 33.26% month-to-date

--Down 54.25% year-to-date

--Down 68.74% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.21% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it traded at $32211.94

--Down 68.74% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.56% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21350.77

--Up 2.64% at today's intraday high

