Bitcoin Gained 1.92% to $20836.15 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $392.60 today or 1.92% to $20836.15

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 34.39% month-to-date

--Down 55.02% year-to-date

--Down 69.27% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.66% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it traded at $32895.28

--Down 69.27% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.54% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21663.50

--Up 5.97% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1730ET