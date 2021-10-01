Bitcoin Gained 10.77% to $48109.69 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $4677.64 today or 10.77% to $48109.69
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $51930.13
--Largest percentage increase since May 24, 2021 when it gained 15.41%
--Up two consecutive days, up 17.02% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 9, 2021, when it rose 22.65%
--Up 66.09% year-to-date
--Down 24.09% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 356.46% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 2, 2020), when it traded at $10539.64
--Down 24.09% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 356.46% from its 52-week low of $10539.64 on Oct. 2, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 48121.72; highest intraday level since Sept. 19, 2021, when it hit $48359.21
--Up 10.80% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 26, 2021 when it was up as much as 17.46%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
