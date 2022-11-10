Bitcoin Gained 12.79% to $17807.13 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2019.60 today or 12.79% to $17807.13

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 12.74% month-to-date

--Down 61.56% year-to-date

--Down 73.74% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.62% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it traded at $65029.50

--Down 72.62% from its 52-week high of $65029.50 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of $15787.53 on Nov. 9, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 18095.74

--Up 14.62% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 16.41%

