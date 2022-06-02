Bitcoin Gained 2.02% to $30242.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $597.67 today or 2.02% to $30242.26

--Up five of the past six days

--Down 34.71% year-to-date

--Down 55.4% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 21.84% from 52 weeks ago (June 3, 2021), when it traded at $38692.56

--Down 55.40% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.81% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30350.17

--Up 2.38% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

