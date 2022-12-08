Bitcoin Gained 2.05% to $17178.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $345.49 today or 2.05% to $17178.19

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it traded at $17807.13

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 3.94%

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 0.45% month-to-date

--Down 62.92% year-to-date

--Down 74.66% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.21% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2021), when it traded at $47995.90

--Down 66.32% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.10% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17288.02

--Up 2.70% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.94%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

