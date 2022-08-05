Bitcoin Gained 2.07% to $22968.93 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $465.63 today or 2.07% to $22968.93

--Largest percentage increase since July 28, 2022 when it gained 5.34%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 50.41% year-to-date

--Down 66.12% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.17% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2021), when it traded at $42672.87

--Down 66.12% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.57% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23454.55

--Up 4.23% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 28, 2022 when it was up as much as 6.02%

