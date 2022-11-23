Bitcoin Gained 2.14% to $16482.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $344.84 today or 2.14% to $16482.01

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.64% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 6.24%

--Down 19.24% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 41.02%

--Down 64.42% year-to-date

--Down 75.69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.25% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 24, 2021), when it traded at $57334.42

--Down 71.99% from its 52-week high of $58833.76 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.64% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16622.06

--Up 3.00% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

