Bitcoin is up $640.36 today or 2.22% to $29531.50

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 27, 2023 when it traded at $29596.13

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.58% over this period

--Up 78.44% year-to-date

--Down 56.44% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 18.14% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2022), when it traded at $36073.70

--Down 18.14% from its 52-week high of $36073.70 on May 6, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 89.28% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 29676.88

--Up 2.72% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1731ET