Bitcoin Gained 2.27% to $19393.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $431.08 today or 2.27% to $19393.10


--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 21, 2022, when it gained 3.18%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 4.03% month-to-date

--Down 58.13% year-to-date

--Down 71.4% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.98% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 8, 2021), when it traded at $46154.44

--Down 71.40% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.40% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19446.94

--Up 2.56% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 21, 2022, when it was up as much as 4.16%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -4.42% 19014.9 End-of-day quote.-54.76%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -4.95% 18812.6 End-of-day quote.-60.59%
