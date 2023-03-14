Bitcoin is up $548.08 today or 2.27% to $24674.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 20, 2023, when it traded at $24761.92

--Up four consecutive days, up 22.81% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 18, 2023, when it rose for 5 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Feb. 9, 2021, when it rose 25.11%

--Up 6.54% month-to-date

--Up 49.09% year-to-date

--Down 63.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.40% from 52 weeks ago (March 15, 2022), when it traded at $39416.50

--Down 48.54% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.14% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 26424.74; highest intraday level since June 13, 2022 when it hit $27513.13

--Up 9.53% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1730ET