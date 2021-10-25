Bitcoin Gained 2.33% to $62546.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1421.93 today or 2.33% to $62546.08

--Up three consecutive days, up 2.95% over this period

--Up 44.01% month-to-date

--Up 115.93% year-to-date

--Down 5.19% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 380.22% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2020), when it traded at $13024.57

--Down 5.19% from its 52-week high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 380.22% from its 52-week low of $13024.57 on Oct. 26, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 63688.39

--Up 4.20% at today's intraday high

