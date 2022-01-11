Bitcoin Gained 2.35% to $42686.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $981.11 today or 2.35% to $42686.11

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it gained 3.59%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 7.85% month-to-date

--Down 7.85% year-to-date

--Down 37.04% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.78% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2021), when it traded at $34766.23

--Down 37.04% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.93% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 43108.61

--Up 3.37% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 1, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.43%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1734ET