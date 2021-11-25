Bitcoin Gained 2.62% to $58833.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1499.34 today or 2.62% to $58833.76

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 3.5% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 7.58%

--Up 103.11% year-to-date

--Down 13.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 243.61% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2020), when it traded at $17122.38

--Down 13.23% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 245.34% from its 52-week low of $17036.54 on Nov. 27, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 59399.14

--Up 3.60% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 8, 2021, when it was up as much as 5.79%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

