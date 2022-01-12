Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 2.65% to $43815.21 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/12/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1129.10 today or 2.65% to $43815.21

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 4, 2022, when it traded at $46298.06

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it gained 3.59%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.06% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 29, 2021, when it rose 6.71%

--Down 5.41% month-to-date

--Down 5.41% year-to-date

--Down 35.38% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.63% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2021), when it traded at $37247.67

--Down 35.38% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.71% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 44303.45

--Up 3.79% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it was up as much as 4.65%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.57% 38203 Real-time Quote.-7.83%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.50% 43715.740688 Real-time Quote.-7.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pNew Zealand building consents rise in November
RE
05:49pWhite House encouraged by rejection of Facebook request to dismiss antitrust lawsuit
RE
05:49pMexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets
RE
05:46pIllinois court vacates approval of Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion
RE
05:46pIllinois appellate court vacates approval for energy transfer to expand dakota access pipeline expansion to 1.1 million barrels per day
RE
05:45pUK's OVO Energy to cut roughly 1,700 jobs -Sky News
RE
05:45pNew U.S. Postal board chair backs DeJoy, urges Congress to approve reforms
RE
05:44pWall Street rises as inflation data backs Fed bets
RE
05:44pU.S. House panel seeks testimony from Republican leader about Jan. 6 Capitol attack
RE
05:39pExxon, Imperial Oil to market up to $1 billion in Canadian assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Wall Street closes higher as inflation data supports Fed bets
5Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

HOT NEWS