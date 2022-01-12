Bitcoin Gained 2.65% to $43815.21 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1129.10 today or 2.65% to $43815.21

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 4, 2022, when it traded at $46298.06

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it gained 3.59%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.06% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 29, 2021, when it rose 6.71%

--Down 5.41% month-to-date

--Down 5.41% year-to-date

--Down 35.38% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.63% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2021), when it traded at $37247.67

--Down 35.38% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.71% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 44303.45

--Up 3.79% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it was up as much as 4.65%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1735ET