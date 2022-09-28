Bitcoin Gained 2.68% to $19565.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $510.81 today or 2.68% to $19565.32

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $19720.55

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 12, 2022, when it gained 3.48%

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 3.18% month-to-date

--Down 57.76% year-to-date

--Down 71.14% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.41% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2021), when it traded at $41113.99

--Down 71.14% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19622.91

--Up 2.98% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

